Aquatic Centre wave pool halves its chlorine

The amount of chlorine in the Richmond Aquatic Centre’s popular wave pool has been halved thanks to a new water treatment system.

The Wapotec treatment system was successfully trialled in the lane pool last year, and last week was rolled out to the popular wave pool as well.

Tasman District Council Community Partnerships Coordinator Mike Tasman-Jones says Wapotec allows the aquatic centre to more than halve the amount of chlorine used in the wave pool.

“The new treatment system brings a big improvement in water quality and reduces odour-causing chloramines.

“Families should notice the water in the wave pool is much gentler on skin and eyes and leaves less of a chlorine smell on togs.”