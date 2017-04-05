Apprentices ready to test skills at NZCB Apprentice Challenge

Tasman’s batch of apprentices will don their tool belts to compete in the 2017 New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge on Saturday morning.

The challenge kicks off at the Stoke ITM from 8am and is open to locals who wish to cheer on the apprentices and learn tricks from the professionals. Judging will be held after 4.30pm.

This year, apprentices will demonstrate their skills by constructing a high-spec outdoor table and bench seating, within a set timeframe.

The project will test the apprentices’ ability to complete the task on time and with attention to detail.

Following the annual challenge, the tables and bench seating will be donated to local community groups.

The winners of each region will go through to the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference in Auckland, 26-27 May.