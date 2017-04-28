Update: Apples cover Coastal Highway following crash

Traffic on the Coastal Highway is down to one lane after a truck carrying a load of apples crashed near the intersection at Pukeko Lane.

The truck trailer has overturned, spilling cartons of apples all over the road. No one was injured in the crash which occurred when the truck driver swerved to avoid an oncoming truck which appeared to have crossed the centre line on a blind corner.

Police are on the scene examining the vehicle and directing traffic around the wreckage. Westbound traffic was diverted around the scene of the accident and along the Moutere Highway.