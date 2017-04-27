Anzac Day services keep getting bigger

Hundreds of people attended Anzac Day services around the Tasman district as big crowds remembered the men and women from the region who served their country.

A record crowd of around 350 attended the first service of the day at Brightwater and that set the benchmark for subsequent services at Wakefield, Murchison, Mapua, Upper Moutere and Lake Rotoiti. There was also standing room only at the Richmond service in the War Memorial Gardens following the traditional Anzac Parade down Queen St.

Alan (Dobbie) Dobson, who has been attending Anzac Day services at the Brightwater Hall Memorial Gates for 20 years, says it was easily the biggest attendance that he can remember. Dobbie says Anzac Day is growing in popularity and the installation of a new Spring Grove and Waimea West memorial next to the Brightwater Memorial Gates had encouraged even more people to attend Tuesday’s commemoration.

“A lot of Spring Grove and Waimea West names are on those plaques so I think that’s why there’s so many people here today – it’s huge,” Dobbie says.

Richmond-Waimea RSA Chaplain Peter Bean, who served in the Royal New Zealand Navy for 20 years and spoke at the Richmond service, says the number of children attending Anzac Day services is especially pleasing.

“The children are talking about what their grandfathers did and that didn’t happen 30 or 40 years ago – it’s giving Anzac Day a new life. All the young children are coming out to Anzac Day now and that makes us old buggers come out too.”