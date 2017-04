Two cars have crashed on the SH6 deviation whilst driving towards Nelson from Richmond in this morning’s heavy rain.

One of the cars has had its bonnet crumpled on impact.

A police unit is attending the incident and along with both the cars involved in the incident, is parked on the side of the road, partially blocking one lane.

Drivers are urged to consider the conditions and be careful when driving past traffic incidents in which sections of the road may be blocked.