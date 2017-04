Two cars have collided at the intersection of Clover Rd and Lightband Rd in Hope this afternoon.

It appears as though a car pulling out of Clover Rd East was hit by a car travelling south on Lightband Rd at around 3.30pm.

The road is open and emergency services are on the scene diverting traffic around the accident.

Each of the cars were carrying just one person with the female driver of the car heading south taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

