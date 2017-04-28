Accident in Brightwater

The occupants of a truck and a car which collided in Brightwater early yesterday morning have walked away with minor injuries.

Nelson Police were called out at 7.45am to attend the accident, which took place on River Terrace Rd, close to the intersection with Lightband Rd, otherwise known as the Brightwater Deviation or SH6.

Senior Sergeant Stu Koefoed says the car’s airbags deployed and all occupants walked away with minor injuries.

“Both vehicles were moved off the road, the truck driver was unhurt and the other party was assessed by ambulance.”

Police and St John were both in attendance and the road was cleared swiftly, with police concluding their investigation into the accident just after 8.30am.