Where have all the workers gone?

The lack of interest shown in a job vacancy has two Mapua business owners confused.

Ali Slotemaker and Stephen Lee own Alberta’s, one of the shops in Shed 4 at Mapua Wharf, and after advertising for a cook-baker in October last year, they still haven’t succeeded in finding a permanent employee for the position.

“We filled it with a university student over the summer holidays and obviously they’ve gone back to university so we’re left again with this empty position.”

“I just can’t get over the lack of applicants we’re getting and the applicants we do get are coming from overseas, we even tried to employ someone wanting their New Zealand residency, but that didn’t work out,” says Ali.

Ideally, the café is looking for a local person living in the community or surrounding area who will be a permanent member of the team, with Trade Me, Facebook and word of mouth being their three main tools in the search so far.

“I think it’s a wonderful environment and we’re a great team, so I’m not quite sure where all the people are.”

“I’ve been asking around and its really interesting, a few people have responded saying they think there’s a real shortage of hospitality workers across Nelson Tasman, which is actually quite a concern considering its probably one of our larger industries.”

Ali posted her frustration at the lack of applicants on Facebook, asking whether New Zealand’s unemployment rate was so low no one needed work.

Although not non-existent, the region’s figures from the end of 2016 show that 4.1 per cent of people were unemployed throughout Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and West Coast, the third lowest rate in the country.

The quarter before that saw 2.8 per cent of people unemployed, which was the lowest within New Zealand at the time.

Although experience in both cooking and baking is an advantage, Ali says they are more than happy to teach these skills to the “right person with the right attitude,” which include positivity and attention to detail.

For more about the job, call 540 3933 or email eat@albertas.co.nz