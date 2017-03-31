What’s on this weekend

This weekend has many great music events to dance or just listen and relax to. There are also awesome community events with great activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Metservice predicts that weather will stay sunny today with light winds and temperature up to 22°. Saturday weather will be fine with some high clouds and temperature up to 21°. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 23°.

Friday

The Positive Ageing Expo will have 70+ stallholders and seminars, demonstrations and a chance to have a go at a range of activities. The Expo takes place in the Headingly Centre and opens its doors at 10am and goes until 3pm with free entry.

No Lights No Lycra Motueka is a space where you can completely let go. Enjoy moving your own way to a mix of old & new music in the dark where no one can see. The event starts at 8.15pm and goes for one hour with tickets available for $5 at the Imagine theatre.

Stimela, ‘The Gumboot’ Musical comes from South Africa to Nelson’s Theatre Royal this weekend and will feature a unique style of song and dance. Ticket prices are $45 for adults and $30 for seniors or children, click here to get them .

. The special 100 Years of Motoring exhibition is displayed for the whole year at the Nelson Classic Car Gallery and features many vintage cars from the last century. The museum opens daily from 10am to 5pm with entry prices $24 for adults and $10 for children.

The Hydroslide Fun Night is on tonight in the Nelson Fun Park with many activities and food stalls. The event goes from 6pm to 8pm with an entry cost of $10 per person.

Saturday

The Ceroc Tea Dance party incorporates elements from many modern and classic dance styles. The party is in the St Joseph’s Hall on Manuka St and starts at 7pm with a $7 entry cost.

The Nelson Women’s Centre celebrates its 20 th Birthday with a party and an auction in the Founders Heritage Park and will feature author Elizabeth Knox and singer Debbie Harwood. The event starts at 7 pm and tickets are available for $55 here.

Mozzarella Making for Youth is a hands-on workshop is for 12 to 18-year-olds, where you can learn how to turn the fresh milk into a piece of delicious mozzarella. The event starts at 3pm in the Motueka Memorial Hall and entry is $10 per person; bring a plastic container to take home your fresh mozzarella

Sunday