What’s on this weekend

This weekend sees Nelson Beer Week continuing with great events and festivals at the Boathouse and in Founders Heritage Park. You can get active at Wairua Warrior or just make your own crafts at Love of Clay Day.

Metservice predicts occasional rain in the evening today with temperatures up to 19°. On Saturday there will be rain at times with a high of 18°. On Sunday there will also be rain at times, clearing in the afternoon with temperatures up to 20°.

Friday

The Boathouse will end the week with a bang with talented duo Kramit and their latest album Electric Chocolate. Doors open at 5 pm and live music kicking off at 8 pm, door sale tickets are $10.

Nelson Beer Week continues this weekend, showcasing Nelson and NZ craft beers with over 45 beer-related fun events taking place across the region. For more information on the individual events, click here.

Saturday

March Fest features exclusive beer and local wines, regional cuisine as well as great live music. The event takes place in Founders Heritage Park starting noon with entry prices $40 for adults and children accompanied by a parent free.

The Harvest Festival celebrates the annual harvest with yummy organic food, along with music and many children activities. The festival starts midday at Golden Bay Community Gardens with tickets $10 for adults and children under 15 free.

Wairua Warrior is a great challenge for everyone; the race features 20+ obstacles ranging from rope climbs to barbed wire crawling to sandbag carries. You can register for the race, which takes place in Happy Valley Adventures starting 8 am, for $65 here.

Get to know your neighbours on Neighbours Day Aotearoa weekend and say hello, share a cuppa or organise a neighbourhood get-together. For more information on the event click here.

Sunday