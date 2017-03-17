What’s on this weekend

This weekend is filled with the annual Mike Pero trolley derby, Knapps Lawyers Boulder Walk, St Patrick’s Day celebrations and two school galas. With so many outdoor events, everyone can enjoy the last of the warmer weather and explore the region.

Metservice predicts that temperatures will reach 22° today with some clouds and light wind. Saturday will get up to 22° with light wind while Sunday’s high is 19° with some clouds and light wind.

Friday

Everyone is welcome to come and try surf skis at the Surfski Open Day. Find out what surfski is all about and have a good time on the beach. This free event starts at 7 am on Tahuna Beach.

Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy students showcasing music and entertainment, food and other stalls at the NCG Twilight in the Trees Gala at Nelson College for Girls. The gala starts at 5pm.

The Musical Montage Dance Party plays everything from reggae to rock ’n roll, and latin to funk. Come down to the Boathouse and enjoy a fine night for $10 starting at 5pm.

Sundial Square comes alive tonight with great entertainment and stalls celebrating the rich harvest of local food, wine and beer at the Sprig & Fern Summer Harvest Fare. The event starts at 5.30pm.

The St Paddys Day DnB Throwdown Friday features some of New Zealand’s top DJs including world famous Concord Dawn, Optimus Gryme and Evil Empire at the Energy Center in Founders Heritage Park. The event starts at 6.30 pm with tickets available at I-Site Nelson or here for $25.

Saturday

Nelson Beer Week kicks off on Saturday, showcasing Nelson and NZ craft beers with over 45 beer-related fun events taking place across the region. For more information on the individual events, here.

The Richmond RDA Summer Fair is a family-friendly entertainment event with pony rides, sausage sizzle and many stalls. The fair starts at 10am on 169 Champion Rd.

The Mike Pero Trolley Derby is a great fun event for the whole family. The event starts at 10am and promotes the building and racing of trolleys in Nelson. The race takes place along Collingwood St and you can register your Trolley here.

Tasman United will take on the Southern United team in the second round of the Stirling Sports Premiership. Come and support our senior National League Football at Trafalgar Park, kickoff is at 1 pm.

The Nelson Fringe Festival invites everyone to an early evening Garden Party to celebrate the launch of 2017’s Nelson Fringe Festival programme. The event starts at 4 pm at Fairfield House.

Sunday