Whats on this weekend

This weekend has many indoor events for everyone to enjoy and have fun while it’s raining outside.

Metservice has issued a severe weather warning for this weekend and predicts that heavy rain will start this evening. Saturday will have heavy rain with light wind and temperature up to 21°. Rainfall will continue through the night to Sunday with a high of 22°.

Friday

Pipe Bands will play over two days at this year’s NZ and South Pacific Pipe Band Championships. Approximately 50 Bands will attend this contest which starts at 9 am both days at Trafalgar Park with entry tickets $10 for adults and free entry for children.

The 7th Summer Tango in Nelson is on this weekend at various venues around Nelson, that means 3 days and nights of social tango. On Saturday the event is held at Queens Gardens and is free, for more information click here.

Starting this Friday the Nelson Theatre Royal has the feel-good hit of summer with Richard Bean’s inspired and deliriously funny One Man Two Guvnors. The event starts at various times on evenings until March 18, get tickets and more information here.

A Musical Celebration where everyone is welcome will take place at the renovated All Saints Church this Friday afternoon. The celebration starts at 7.30 pm and has Singers from Avid Opera and The Nelson Guitar Orchestra for the music. Entry is free, just pay what you think it’s worth after the show.

Saturday

The Mike Pero Trolley Derby has been postponed ahead of this weekend’s bad weather predictions. The iconic derby will now be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 am til 4 pm. You can get more information on the Official Website.

The Kaiteriteri Gold Half Marathon is starting at 8.15 am on the renowned Kaiteriteri beachfront and follows the undulating and picturesque coastline before climbing the Sandy Bay Hill. You can enter the competition here.

The 2017 Absolute Wilderness Adventure Race will take place in St Arnaud which lies on the shores of Lake Rotoiti this weekend. You can get tickets and starting times from the Official Website.

Calling all crafters/hobbyists the Crafters Destash Market-Top of the South will have many items on sale for crafting and building. The event is on at Stoke Scout Hall and starts at 9 am. If you want your own stall for $10, register here.

The Barndance at Victory Community Centre is a family oriented contradance event with no experience necessary to join in. Dance to live music from ceilidh band The Celts starting at 7.30 pm with tickets $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Sunday