Whats on this weekend

This weekend has many great events for the whole family. Get active at the Buller Festival or in several other sports events or just help the community at the Big Beach Clean on Saturday.

Metservice predicts that temperature will rise up to 24° today with morning clouds. Saturday’s temperature will go up to as 24° as well with few clouds and light wind over the day. Weather on Sunday will be very sunny with a temperature of up to 25°.

Friday

The Tea by the Sea is a meet and greet event at Clifton Terrace School, with food, drinks, music and many other activities. The event starts at 5 pm, please bring your own plate, cutlery and cup.

The Nelson Squash Open runs over two days at Rutherford Park. Either enter and play or come and watch some of the best players New Zealand. Players can register for $35 on the club website.

Get your glitter on, grab your skates and come to the Roller Disco! The disco starts at 6.30 pm at the Nelson Skate Rink with Games, banging music and refreshments. Tickets on sale at the door for $10.

The Buller Festival 2017 encompasses four main events throughout the whole weekend; kayak slalom, rafter cross, stand up paddle boarding cross and boater cross. There will be live music at The Commercial Hotel on Friday night to kick things off for racers and spectators.

Saturday

Big Bang is a free regional celebration of drumming to support Fair Trade Nelson Tasman. Come along anytime to Trafalgar St between 10 am and 3 pm to listen and join in on the fun

The Big Beach Clean is a community clean-up of Tasman Bay beaches between Tonga Island and Cable Bay. You can start as early as you like but note that rubbish collection points are only open between 9:00 am and 1.30 pm.

The 83rd Rai Valley A & P Show will take place at the Carluke Domain. Gates open at 6.30 am with livestock classes, equestrian events, and cattle and sheep sections. Entry is $7 for adults and $3 for children. For schedules/trade forms and more information click here.

The 2017 Transport Show will feature displays of classic and modern trucks and other forms of transport at the Higgins Heritage Park. Gates open at 10 am, regular entry is $5 and children under 13 free.

Nelson’s favourite funny man Guy Williams returns home for the Laugh Nelson show and evening of local comedy together with up and coming comedians from local schools. The show starts at 5 pm at the Theatre Royal, bookings are advised and can be made here.

The NZ Antique and Classic Boatshow is in its 18th year, with boat and memorabilia displays on land from 9 am to 1 pm, followed by the sail past on the lake in the afternoon. The show takes place in Nelson Lakes National Park with tickets $15 for adults and primary school children free.

Magical Park is a virtual reality game that transforms normal Tasman parks into a digital fantasy playground with the help of an app on the smartphone. Get more info about locations and the app here.

Sunday