Weather clears for TRYathlon

The wet weather over the weekend had everyone worried but with a break in the rain on Sunday, families flocked to Tahunanui Sportsfield for the 2017 Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

The event is all about encouraging children of all fitness levels to get active in a fun, friendly environment.

While 2016 saw 1715 entries from children aged between 7-15, this year was just up on that with 1754 entries.

“We are always focused on making sure it’s a wonderful safe event so we did speak to a local meteorologist who gave us good advice, who I would have to say is quite an expert on the weather in the region and it was absolutely ‘to a t’, possibly even a little ahead of when we expected it to push through so we were really pleased,” says Sanitarium representative, David Marshall.

“We did change the cycle course down to just one lap from the longer course that we run for the older kids. We thought that in the wetter conditions, it wouldn’t have been as safe.”

Depending on their ages, the course featured a 50 to 200 metre swim, a four kilometre bike ride and a one and a half kilometre run, before participants passed triumphantly over the finish line amidst the cheers of proud family and friends.

Also there to greet kids at the finish line with high-five’s and medals was Ironman triathlete Cameron Brown, Black Stick Anita Punt, track and field athlete Sarah Cowley-Ross, Nelson City councillor Tim Skinner and Nelson MP Nick Smith.

Organisers also wish to thank the 212 volunteers who helped make the day a success.