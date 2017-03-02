Wakefield crafters knit for families

Wakefield Craft Group has been using their talents for the benefit of others, knitting garments to be distributed by the local Plunket organisation and Nelson Hospital.

“We thought instead of just knitting for ourselves we’d do it for others, so the first year we started knitting blankets and they went overseas to Nepal for the earthquake,” says Judy Hutchings.

“Now we’ve been knitting for Plunket in the Tasman district and the premature babies [at Nelson Hospital].”

The group started knitting for their latest cause in September last year, using a grant from the Tasman District Council to purchase 219, 100g balls of wool, “although people have knitted other items as well from their own wool, so it’s probably around 250 balls of wool,” says Judy.

While the hospital’s antenatal department will take the premature baby clothes, Plunket will take the rest and hand them out to families in Tasman, including Tapawera and Motueka.

“It’s great, we hand out a lot to new families, especially coming into winter,” says Punket’s community Karitane, Debbie Harvie. “It’s great for mums who can’t afford, or even mums who don’t have a knitter in the family. It’s really nice to get that wool back on the children, keeping them warm, and the blankets go down a treat as well with new mums.”

Judy says they’ve seen first-hand how appreciated their knitting is by families. “We had one lady who came about a month after she got donated some of our knitting. She came to our craft group and has continued coming, her little boy is now eight months old and he’s one of us.”

The group says they’ll continue to use their skills to help others, having recently received another grant to purchase more wool.