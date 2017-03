Waimea Old Boys have made their intentions clear with a 33-16 win over last year’s Car Company Nelson Bays division one finalists Marist at Tahunanui this afternoon.

In the other opening round games of the NPD Tasman Trophy combined competition to start the season, Wanderers made the most of home advantage to down Kahurangi 31-23, Nelson overcame a stubborn Stoke team 34-20 at Neale Park.