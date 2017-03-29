Video: Two men arrested after weekend brawl

Two men have been arrested following a group fight at the Z Petrol Station on Rutherford St on Saturday night.

Reports of the fight came in from a number of people around 9.25pm on Saturday with police responding immediately.

Two men, aged 21 and 18 years, were arrested at the scene and taken back to the station.

Both were given pre-charge warnings and released.

Footage of the fight was uploaded to the Candokos World Youtube channel on Monday and has been circulating social media since.

On viewing the footage, police are satisfied the actions taken on the night were appropriate and sufficient.

Police say they will not tolerate anyone using violence and intimidation against other members of the public and ask if you ever witness such an event to call Police immediately.