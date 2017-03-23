Video: Mike Pero Trolley Derby

This year’s Trolley Derby speed down Collingwood St with many partcipants and spectators.

The race saw over 70 different trolleys racing in diffrent categories, with most crossing the finish line beaming at the end of the day.

Tom Perkins in Mac Attack won the Zoomers, Billy Twamley in Nitro Fish won the Sprinters, Steve Lovell in Kiwiana took out the Rockets class.

The Pizza Garage won the F1 Corporates, Sophie Wasley in Pink Bird won Nippers best in class, while Spirit of the Derby went to Lochlan Cockerell in Blue Bomber.