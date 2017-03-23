Video: Farmers shave for cure

Sue Smith supported a good cause and got a new haircut all at once, today at Farmers on Trafalgar St. with Shave for a Cure.

Farmers teamed up with Bronson Beri from the Nelson Giants to shave volunteers and get donations for the campaign supporting Leukemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC).

Sue says she is happy to support this good cause and try out a new haircut,”I’ve always wanted to do something like this, so just as a one off I’m having it cut.”

After the receiving the shave and a cut in the style of a fern, Sue still was very happy with her decision and didn’t regret it.

“It’s a very good cause and I enjoyed doing it. I love having the fern, you see it so many times on kiddies, especially if there’s something major going on. I took the opportunity to have it, so that’s it I’m happy with that.”