We’re here at the top of Trafalgar St and the Tug of Peace is just about to start.

Twelve teams of men, women, businesses and schools are going head to head in a giant tug of war competition in aid of the Nelson Tasman Hospice Trust.

In it’s tenth year, the Tug of Peace will feature Tasman Makos development players, Nelson College for Boys’ staff and student teams as well as Nelson’s strongest woman Louise Kelly.

To catch the action, head to the top of Trafalgar St from 3.30pm.