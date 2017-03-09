Trash and Treasure sale at Nayland College

Nayland College is reviving its old tradition of holding the Trash and Treasure sale on the college grounds.

The sale is being run by the Parent-Teacher Association who hope to raise funds for the redevelopment of the school canteen and social area to make it a better space for students.

The PTA say the sale is not only a good frundraiser but great for community involvement.

Residents are being encouraged to donate their unwanted goods, by either dropping them into the College or contacting the school to arrange a pick-up on Saturday, March 11 for those in the Stoke/Tahuna area.

The sale will run from 2am through till 12 noon on Saturday, March 18.