Tourist knocked unconscious for parking in Buxton carpark

Two men have been arrested after assaulting two french tourists in the Buxton Square Carpark in the early hours of the morning.

The victims were standing near their vehicle which was parked in the carpark when they were approached by two men around 1.15am this morning.

One of them demanded money from the tourists for being parked there before punching one of the tourists repeatedly in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

The second tourist was also punched and knocked to the ground.

When a local man went to the aid of the tourists but he was also punched in the face.

The offenders then left the area.

However, they were located by Police a short distance away and subsequently arrested.

The two men, aged 23 and 25, have both been charged in relation to the incident.

The 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in Nelson District Court on 3 April 2017.

The 25-year-old man has been bailed to appear in Nelson District Court on 4 April 2017.

Police believe the incident was witnessed by a number of other people parked in the area and would like to speak to those persons or anyone who may have been moving through Buxton Square Carpark at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge of Nelson Police on 03 546 3840, or via ian.langridge@police.govt.nz