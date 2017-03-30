Tourism spend increases in Nelson and Tasman

The latest Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) shows that tourism spend will continue to increase in both Nelson and Tasman regions.

This year’s tourism spending is estimated to be $342 million in Nelson, up 11 per cent from last year.

Of this figure, international visitors spent $118 million and domestic tourists spent $224 million in Nelson.

However, the month-to-month comparison shows that tourist spending in Nelson for February 2017 is down three per cent compared with February 2016.

MBIE’s Manager of Sector Trends Peter Ellis says the fall in February 2017 tourism spending compared with the same month last year was largely driven by decreases in spending by visitors from China, and to a lesser extent, the United Kingdom.

In Tasman, tourism spending is estimated to be $298 million, up 10 per cent compared to last year.