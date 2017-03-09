As kids, we all love a one dollar lolly mixture as there’s always something in the bag that you would like whether it’s sweet, sour, big or small.

Some you love and some not so much, but every now and then you get a bag with a little of every lolly you want.

This weekend’s meeting at the Milestone Homes Top of the South speedway is one of those bags.

If you are into the hard-hitting team’s racing, we have plenty of that for you!

If you’re into big V8 powered gas’-guzzling Super Saloons then we have them for you too and if you’re interested in the future big names of New Zealand speedway then we will have them on show for you as well.

So, all-in-all, we have something to suit everyone’s taste and something to share with your friends.

The top billing is the Nelson Automotive Solutions Stockcar Teams Brawl where teams from around the South Island will be here to wrestle the trophy off the incumbent champions, the Blacks Fasteners Tasman Thunder.

Team’s racing is always a popular attraction in Nelson and two nights of this bone and car-crunching action are not to be missed.

The format is that all teams race each other over the first night and early on night two, then the teams that are first and second after the qualifying races battle it out in the final and race for the $3000 prize money for first place.

The teams that finish in third and fourth will also be giving it their best shot to try and grab the final spot on the podium.

All going well, three cars from each team will all race together in one race called the Dash for Cash near the end of the night where $1000 will be handed to the team that gets their car across the line in first place.

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

The other big show over the two nights is the Vertex Super Cup where the top Super Saloon drivers in the South Island converge on the Moutere clay to contest this season-long series.

To top it off, we here at the Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway get to host the penultimate and final rounds over the two nights so we get to see who takes out the championship which is an added bonus.

These fire-breathing big V8 American styled Super Saloons have to be seen to be believed as they race door to door around our tight track which can often end in tears for some.

But without the risk, there is no reward to get the results needed to be at the pointy end on pay day.

The massive amount of time, effort and, of course, the big budgets make this class one of the big crowd-pleasers at each track they go to.

With Super Saloon numbers declining here in Nelson we don’t get to see these cars here as often as we like but it’s always great to see them back here putting on the blue ribbon shows we expect from them.

The third big promotion is the Ray White Richmond-Nelson Youth Ministock Mania.

Two nights where we get to see the young talent of New Zealand speedway show us just how bright the future of our sport is, and let me tell you it’s looking brighter than ever.

These kids, aged between 12 and 16, get to show us just how much their training and practice in the Ministock class has paid off as they are given the chance to race against some of the best racers their age in their class.

This season the promotions team have changed the format in the hope that all the drivers get to challenge not only themselves but the others around them to take the win in their respective age groups.

The old three-heat cumulative point’s deal has gone in favour of a two-race heats and a feature race format on each of the two nights.

The feature race is expected to be around the 20-lap mark at both shows so we should see the cream rise to the top in each of the two feature races.

Now, I will guarantee that most of these kids have never raced that many laps in a single race before so it will be a learning curve for some before they move into the bigger adult classes and be a part of the “Big Show”.

If you can’t make it to either of these two shows, then fear not as the Nelson Speedway in association with The Pits Media are live streaming both nights of this huge show.

Just go to our website at http://www.nel sonspeedway.co.nz/event/stockcar-teams-brawl-vertex-super-cup/ and click on the link to register online and sit back in the comfort of your living room to take in the action.

Our next meeting after this weekend on March 25 is The Hits 89.6FM Demolition Derby, so grab grannies old car that’s been sitting around and enter this fun event.

Who knows you might take out the win and the cash that goes with it.

See you all trackside…