Tima Faingaanuku make NZ U20s

Nelson utility back Tima Faingaanuku has earned selected in the New Zealand Under-20 rugby team for an Oceania tournament on the Gold Coast.The Tasman Makos’ winger is now a step closer to making the World Championship team that will represent New Zealand in Georgia.

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said that he was pleased with the talent available for the tournament which will see them play Test matches against Australia, Fiji and Samoa in an expanded Oceania Tournament starting on April 28.

The squad for Georgia will be named when the squad returns from the Gold Coast in May.

The 30-man New Zealand team will play Fiji on April 28, Samoa on May 2 and Australia on May 6 with all matches played at Bond University.