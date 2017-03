For this week’s Throwback Thursday, we take a look at the Wakefield bridge over the Wai-iti River on Pigeon Valley Road.

The old bridge was opened in April 1885 with a ceremony and celebration where many guest from Wakefield and the region were present.

The engineer of the bridge was Mr. Akersten who opened the bridge together with the Wakefield road board.

The bridge has been demolished and rebuilt since, but still provides important access to Wakefield and sourounding farms.