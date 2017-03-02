Throwback Thursday: Nelson Technical Institute

The School of Fishery building has served different functions over the course of its history, but it has remained in the same spot on Hardy Street for over 110 years.

The building was erected in 1905 and was designed by architect Stead Ellis, when the site was bought by the Nelson Technical Institute.

The School initially offered classes in cookery, engineering, woodwork, commerce, craft, secretarial and plumbing.

In 1930 the Technical School was merged with the Nelson College, which gave the opportunity of offering more diverse subjects for more students.

Since 1991 the building is used by the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, which is the successor to the Nelson Technical Institute, as their Fisheries School.