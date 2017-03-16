Throwback Thursday: Brightwater school

This week’s Throwback Thursday will focus on the Brightwater school, which was founded in 1888 with the old school building still standing.

Although the building has been modified since then, it still serves the same purpose in providing classrooms for young students.

The school is comprised of six separated buildings today, with over 300 pupils attending the classes in 2013.

The school also includes two sports fields, two playgrounds, a hardcourt area, a large shade structure, an adventure playground, a swimming pool and dressing sheds.