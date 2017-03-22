The need for speed

Once again, the Mike Pero Trolley Derby showcased some interesting trolley designs and plenty of friendly rivalry as drivers took to the slope on Collingwood St.

Although not quite reaching last year’s record of 92 trolleys, organiser Tim Bayley says this year still had a great turn out with around 70 trolleys entered.

Racing featured several sections including the Zoomers, Sprinters, Rockets, Ewing Poultry F1 Corporates, Nippers and the Classic Class, although the big race of the day was the Monarch of the Hill which was taken out by Tim Bayley in Redrack iLean with 70.7 km. Nick Smith and Matt Lawrey also went head-to-head with Matt managing to take the win in the Green Machine.

For Sophie Weenink-Smith, Saturday’s competition was her third-time racing, this year driving the Geeky Bunny. “I’d been watching it for years, since I was five, and my friend was in it and I wanted to be just like her with her trolley,” says Sophie.

After purchasing a second-hand trolley off a friend, Sophie was ready to get amongst the action and even won the Spirit of the Derby trophy in her first year racing.

Although she missed out on a place this year in the sprinters section, Sophie says she still had a great time. “I like going fast, although my trolley’s not the fastest so I just come here for the fun.”

She also had the help and support of her fan club, Team Bunny, who came equipped with bunny ears and hats. A puncture early on didn’t stop Sophie racing, thanks to some great sportsmanship from the Mitre 10 team.

Tom Perkins in Mac Attack won the Zoomers, Billy Twamley in Nitro Fish won the Sprinters, Steve Lovell in Kiwiana took out the Rockets class, The Pizza Garage won the F1 Corporates, Sophie Wasley in Pink Bird won Nippers best in class, while Spirit of the Derby went to Lochlan Cockerell in Blue Bomber.