Temporary dam in Matai River

Contractors have built a dam in the Maitai River while working to strengthen the Gibbs Bridge.

The work includes extending the concrete pier 700mm below the river bed which will be supported by a steel framework.

This is being done using a temporary dam which is designed to keep the water out of the area so work can be done on the piers.

The dam will help to keep the river running clear so that people can still continue to swim in their favourite holes.

Other strengthening work was recently completed on the Poleford Bridge, further upstream in the Maitai River