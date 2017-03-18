NELSON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 18: Paul Ifill and Matt Tod-Smith celebrate the first goal. Tasman United v Southern United at Trafalgar Park on March 18 2017 in Nelson, New Zealand. (Photo by: Evan Barnes Shuttersport Limited)

Tasman Utd win season finale

By
Jacob Page
-
0
678

If the saying holds true that you are only as good as your last game, then Tasman United can feel satisfied with how they finished the season.

Four goals from Paul Ifill, including two penalties, powered Tasman past Southern United 5-2 at Trafalgar Park this afternoon in their final Stirling Sports Premiership game of their debut season.

Paul scored two goals in each half, with the hosts holding a 2-0 lead at the break.

Tinashe Marowa also got his name on the scoresheet when his speed and strength earned him a simple goal midway through the second half.

Southern had plenty of chances and likely shaded possession and territory statistics for much of the match but they were exposed at the back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR