Tasman Utd win season finale

If the saying holds true that you are only as good as your last game, then Tasman United can feel satisfied with how they finished the season.

Four goals from Paul Ifill, including two penalties, powered Tasman past Southern United 5-2 at Trafalgar Park this afternoon in their final Stirling Sports Premiership game of their debut season.

Paul scored two goals in each half, with the hosts holding a 2-0 lead at the break.

Tinashe Marowa also got his name on the scoresheet when his speed and strength earned him a simple goal midway through the second half.

Southern had plenty of chances and likely shaded possession and territory statistics for much of the match but they were exposed at the back.