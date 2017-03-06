Tasman rates bills to remain steady

Tasman ratepayers will see very little change in their rates bill over the coming year.

The Tasman District Council’s total rates income will increase by just 0.63% in 2017-18, following on from a 0.97% increase in 2016-17.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne says Rates and debt continue to track well below the Council’s forecasts.

“I’m really pleased to say rates will rise by a minimal amount this year, but we will still be working to improve our infrastructure and resilience to storms and unexpected events, plan for growth in the District, and maintain the same quantity and quality of services we always have.”

The rates were announced in the Annual Plan for 2017-2018, which details infrastructure upgrades, natural resource management and population growth planning.

In the coming year, the Council will carry out major projects such as the Queen Street Upgrade, a replacement Kaiteriteri wastewater pipeline, Bateup Road widening, new Motueka and Kaiteriteri water treatment plants, and changes to planning rules to help manage land demands from population growth.

Tasman’s Annual Plan 2017-18 in Numbers