Region’s electricity prices are second lowest

Electricity prices in the Nelson/Tasman area are the second lowest in New Zealand, according to the latest Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment survey.

The survey of electricity line prices shows consumer-owned Network Tasman’s prices are the second-lowest of the 29 electricity distribution companies in New Zealand.

Network Tasman’s Chief Executive Oliver Kearney announced that Network Tasman is maintaining its existing prices for the coming year for all residential and small business consumers.

“In addition to holding our total pricing at 2016 levels, we continue to prudently invest in maintaining and improving our network,” says Oliver.

“The Tasman region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country and we need to continue to plan and invest in the safety, reliability, and capacity of our core electrical networks.”

The Network Tasman electricity network distributes power to approximately 39,500 consumer connections in the north-western corner of the South Island.