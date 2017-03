Tahunanui School was packed out today for what could be the school’s biggest gala yet.

From 11am – 2.30pm, people flowed through the school gates to make the most of the stalls, food, live entertainment, bouncy castles, and the giant waterslide.

Principal Barbara Bowen says this year’s gala is bigger and better and was delighted by how much of the community turned up.

For the full story, check out Tuesday’s Nelson Weekly newspaper.