Tahunanui developments take shape

Two major developments on Tahunanui Drive are on track and set to open by mid-2017.

The House Renovators on the corner of Tahunanui Drive and Green St has been demolished to make way for a new Night ‘n Day complex.

The late night convenience store has over 50 franchises around New Zealand, including one on Trafalgar St and another on Main Rd Stoke.

A spokesperson from Night ‘n Day’s head office, Matthew Lane, says they are hoping to have the development complete and the store open by July.

He says the complex will house another similar-sized shop which will be available to lease, as well as seven or eight parking spaces.

“It will be very similar to the Trafalgar St store, but we will be introducing some new concepts such as a seating area and an internal toilet,” he says.

Matthew says they have had people express concern with the development being so close to the Green St residential area, but reassures that it will not cause any disruptions.

Meanwhile, Manor Property Services (MPS) is all on track with their build at the former Superior Spares wrecking yard next to Tahunanui School.

MPS director Mark Forbes says the framing of the showroom area is up and they are expecting the main concrete slab to be in place this week.

They hope to have completely moved from their current Vanguard St premises by June.