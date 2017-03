Richmond’s Sundial Square is once again at the heart of the Sprig & Fern Summer Harvest Fare and people have turned out in their hundreds to taste some of the products of the regions rich harvest. This year the street party is also the home of St Patrick’s Day celebrations with many people getting into the Irish spirit. With plenty of local wine, beer, food and some great live music, the Sprig & Fern Summer Harvest Fare will continue until around 10pm tonight, it’s not to late to head along.