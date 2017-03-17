South African musical comes to Nelson

With a slice of South Africa, Mthakathi Entertainment is bringing Stimela, The ‘Gumboot’ Musical to Nelson.

Unrivalled in its energy and physicality, the musical celebrates the body as a musical instrument whilst highlighting South African culture.

The musical will feature four performances at the Theatre Royal on March 24, 25, 26 and April 1.

Known as a South African version of Lord of the Dance, gumboot dancing was born out of the oppressive gold mines in South Africa and has since become a unique dance form.

Forbidden to speak and in almost complete darkness, the slave labourers developed their own language by slapping their gumboots and rattling their ankle chains.

Often adorned with bottle tops, they could also be used as percussive instruments as the workers performed a variety of dances.

Most of the songs were written by Mthakathi Entertainment, the show’s director, and Thapelo Motloung, and should appeal to fans of South African pop and The Lion King.

