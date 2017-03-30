Smaller landowners support dam

Owners of the popular vegetable and fruit stall 185 Hope, Gavin Williams and Angela Penman say their business won’t survive without water from the proposed Waimea Community Dam.

So it’s not surprising that Gavin and Angela were among 200 small land owners on the Waimea Plains who this month indicated they would purchase shares in the $82million project.

Waimea Irrigators Ltd asked 700 landowners for expressions of interest in purchasing the shares and last week announced it had “reached and exceeded” the minimum target of 3000 shares or $15million required from landowners towards the total cost of the dam.

Although the economic focus of the project has been on the bigger landowners, in particular the apple growers, Gavin says the dam is also critical for many smaller land owners.

He says water allocation for irrigation across the Waimea Plains will be cut drastically if the dam isn’t built and that would spell the end of their business.

“We’ve been okay up to now but, if they don’t build the dam, we’ll lose half our water under the new permits,” Gavin says.

“Then, if they go to stage three rationing on top of that, we’ll only get half of the half which would be the end of our business.”

“You can’t invest a whole year into growing a crop and then run out of water in the final stages. We grow hydroponic strawberries and they’d die in 12 hours without water – even a corn crop will come to nothing if you starve it half way through.”

“We are only a small landowner but there are lots of people like us and we all add up. The dam isn’t just about the big apple growers.”

Although water cuts are a serious issue, Gavin says he can still see the funny side when customers drive into their shop with Can the Dam stickers on their bumpers.

He says “they are entitled to their opinion but we won’t be here if there’s no dam, it’s as simple as that”.

Gavin says they employ around 25 staff at the peak of the season and many of those jobs will be in jeopardy if the dam doesn’t proceed.

“If we don’t get water from the dam, we’ll have to go back to growing in spring and winter and not summer which is our main crop. There won’t be any investment or jobs or anyway forward without the dam.”

Waimea Plains flower growers Sarah and Richard Mangin have also indicated they will buy shares in the dam for their two hectare operation on Main Road Hope.

Sarah says their business, Green Square, grows flowers for export and would be “wrecked” without security of supply of water.

Green Square’s main crop is white king proteas which are exported to Hong Kong, Dubai, Japan and the US and Sarah says they need reliable irrigation to ensure the stems can be grown to strict export standards.

“Even now, in a dry season, we are affected,” Sarah says.

“It doesn’t affect the plants that year but it affects the following year and sometimes the one after that – if we don’t have get security of water supply our business will be wrecked.”

Richard says they are also looking at expanding their business but that’s only going to be viable with a secure water supply.

“At the moment there are only two of us but if we can expand, we’ll employ more people. But all that depends on the dam.”

Waimea Plains glasshouse owner, Bruce Hana, who grows capsicums on 1.3 hectares on White and Hart roads, says he understands why some people are against the dam but urges them to look at the bigger picture.

He says the dam is an investment in the future not just of landowners but also the wider community

“I can see why an elderly couple on a fixed income don’t want their rates to go up to pay for a dam but I’m not convinced there’s any other option. The dam is an investment in the future – it’s for everyone’s children and grandchildren.”

WIL project manager Natasha Berkett says they received expressions of interest from 270 property owners.

The property owners indicated they would purchase at least 3000 of the 5000 available shares which are expected to cost $5000 each with expressions of interest ranging from one to 147 shares.

Natasha says additional funding for the $82million dam in the Lee Valley is also likely to come from the Government agency Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd, which has signalled it may provide a $25million loan.

The Tasman District Council has also allocated $25million in its Long Term Plan for the dam.

She says the next step will be to work towards converting the expressions of interest into signed up shares when the Product Disclosure Statement is released later this year.

The proposed dam will be 52m high and store 13.4 million cubic metres of water.