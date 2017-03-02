Showing some love with baking

Nothing shows love and support more than a bit of home baking, which is exactly how parents at Pinegrove Kindergarten in Brightwater are helping out parents with new-borns.

“We hear from staff when families here at the kindy have a new baby, so we just put the word out on the notice board and Facebook page,” says Pinegrove parent Brenda Helliwell.

“It’s just a really nice way to acknowledge that they’ve had a baby and it is quite hard when you’ve got a new baby, so it’s just good to give them some love.” Led by the kindergartens family liaison group, many other parents also contribute and it isn’t always just baking.

“We’ve had nappies and fresh produce, eggs, just anything that would be useful for them,” says Brenda. “We also have a former teacher and her mother who knit little booties and a cardigan to add into each box.”

Once the box has been packed up it’s delivered to the family, who are always stoked to receive the helping hand.

“It’s been going for a while, I have a six-year-old now so at least the last four years, it’s just taken off, it’s a really good thing and everybody likes to support it,” says Brenda.

Pinegrove Kindergarten is also holding two quiz nights at the Brightwater Sprig & Fern to raise money for the enhancement of their outdoor play environment.

Quiz nights will be Thursday, March 2 and Thursday, March 9.