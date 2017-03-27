Shops sell alcohol to underage teens

Two licensed alcohol suppliers were caught selling alcohol to 17-year-olds in a police operation on Sunday.

The controlled purchase operation tested 20 licensed shops to see if they would sell alcohol to underage teenagers.

Sergeant Kyle Bruning, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Nelson Bays says there will be follow-up meetings with the managers and staff of the two shops and enforcement actions will be taken.

“A good result for us is when we have no sales made to our volunteers,” says Sergeant Bruning.

The operation was run by Nelson Police, District Licencing Agencies and Public Health and targeted sellers in the Nelson, Tahunanui and Stoke area.

Other controlled purchase operations will be held periodically over the coming months and police remind all licenced premises to be vigilant.