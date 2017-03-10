Severe weather warning for Nelson

Metservice has issued a severe weather warning due to predicted heavy rain in Nelson this weekend.

The rain will start this afternoon and 70-100mm may accumulate from tonight through to late Saturday morning with a peak intensity of 15-25mm per hour.

Periods of heavy rain will then continue to affect north-west Nelson through to Sunday, with heavy thundery falls.

The rainfall is likely to cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly and could also lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.