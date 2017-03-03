Second Coastal Highway crash victim named

Today police have named the second victim in the crash which occurred on SH60, along the Coastal Highway earlier this week.

The man was 69-year-old Kevin Gerard Whitburn from Christchurch.

Kevin died alongside 41-year-old Nelson father Stephen Anthony Jayes, who was also killed in the four-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

A 63-year-old man from the USA faces charges of two counts of Careless driving causing death and four counts of Careless driving causing injury following the tragic crash.

Police wish to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Whitburn.