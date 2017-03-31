River Awards come to Nelson

The Cawthron Foundation has just been announced as the permanent hosts for the New Zealand River Awards, an event celebrating individuals working on the nation’s river health.

Established by the Morgan Foundation and the NZ Rivers Trust in 2013, the awards acknowledge the progress made by those devoting science, time, effort, and money to improve the wellbeing of New Zealand’s rivers.

NZ Rivers Trust spokesman Andrew Gawith said the Trust and the Morgan Foundation wanted to find a permanent home for the awards and Nelson’s Cawthron Foundation was a great fit.

Cawthron Foundation Chair Dr Morgan Williams says the river space is important to Cawthron and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate those making a positive difference.

“Many people have been working hard to clean rivers up, and their hard work is paying off,” says Dr Williams.