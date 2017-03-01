Richmond Park gets virtual-reality playground

From Saturday, Ben Cooper Park in Richmond and several other parks across Tasman will become a new type of playground with the help of virtual reality.

To coincide with Parks Week from March 4-12, kids and families can play the app Magical Park at seven parks around the Tasman District.

Magical Park is a virtual reality game aimed at 6-11-year-olds, which transforms a normal park into a digital fantasy playground with the help of a smartphone and mobile data or Wifi connection.

All you have to do to take part is download the app to your smartphone and head to the nearest park with Magical Park access.

Geo AR Games chief executive Melanie Langlotz says, “Kids get to interact and explore a fantasy world where they have to herd kittens, run away from the bad fairy or come face to face with a giant T-Rex – all in a local park using your smartphone or tablet.”

New Zealand Recreation Association chief executive Andrew Leslie says he was looking forward to seeing Magical Parks springing up all over Australia and New Zealand during Parks Week.

“We believe combining outdoor play with technology can motivate kids to get off the couch and be more physically active. We can’t reverse technology or progress, nor should we try.”

