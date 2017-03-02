Richmond football legend passes away

Richmond Athletic AFC’s patron and life member, Roy Oddy, is being remembered as a man with a terrific sense of humour who offered to mortgage his house so the club could afford new clubrooms.

Roy, who was the club’s first president, from 1964 and 1988, died on Sunday at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, aged 85.

Long time friend, John White, says Roy would have done anything for his beloved club.

“I’ve known Roy 47 years and I can promise you the club would not be in existence today if it wasn’t for him.

“Not many people would offer to mortgage their own house for the sake of new clubrooms, so that’s the measure of the man,” John says.

Richmond Athletic committee member Stu Reid says Roy was a tireless worker for football in the region and never missed a first team match until his health began to decline.

“He had a great sense of humour and a very dry one at that.

“He would organise the preseason trips to the West Coast, Christchurch or Wellington each year and was a regular sight at plenty of our fixtures.

“I remember being told that if a team was short of players, Roy would go down to the pub and ask if anyone wanted a game on Saturday,” Stu says. “I think that was back when Nelson Bays Football were more relaxed on registrations.”

Roy also had several Labradors, both golden and black, named Sandy, over the years.

Friend Nigel Kilpatrick says football and the Richmond club were Roy’s life.

“I’ve been part of the club 35 years and every trip I’ve been on Roy has been there.

“He was a helluva a nice guy who couldn’t do enough for the club. Even as he got older, he still was marking out the pitch in the morning for the young kids to play on… It’s just the kind of man he was.”

Details’s of Roy’s memorial service were not available at the time of print.