Richmond couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

“Give and take, be a good listener and be understanding.” That’s the secret to a long-lasting marriage, according to Richmond couple Roy and Mien (Mies) Clark, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month.

The couple, Mies now aged 88 years and Roy, 82, met for the first time in July 1956 in Christchurch.

Mies Van den Dorpe, a solo mother and fully qualified architect was unable to get work at the time, so she took in boarders to help pay the bills.

One of these boarders just happened to be Roy Clark.

In October 1956 the roof of Mies’s house needed painting and Roy was only too happy to help.

Mies said to Roy: “Marry me or I will push you off”.

Giving that there was a 60 foot drop and a cactus garden below, it was no wonder Roy said yes.

They were married on February 22, 1957 in the Presbyterian Church on the corner of Macmillan Ave and Dyers Pass Rd in Cashmere, Christchurch.

Mies was 28 and Roy was 22.

In the years between then and now, both Mies and Roy have been very busy.

In 1959 they had a son, Michael, a little brother to Vincent and in 1964 they were blessed with a daughter, Esther.

They moved from Christchurch in 1986 to a life style block in Rangiora, where they stayed until 2001 when they shifted north to Brightwater.

In 2005, Mies suffered a heart attack which meant another move, this time to Richmond.

Mies’s health has declined over the past two years, but with the help of two lovely ladies from Healthcare New Zealand and their daughter, they are able to remain in their own home.

They say they enjoy living in Richmond because it is “quiet, the people are friendly and weather can also be better than Christchurch.”

Mies, originally from Holland was once published in the Architect Journal for the design of the year, and both were heavily involved in the scouting movement.

In December 1976 they both became District Cub Leaders, and stayed in Scouting until 1985. They also went to several Scouting Jamborees.

Roy Clark was also an intellectual person, studying financial management, and went on to become a credit controller for Farmers, Andrews & Bevan and later, BNZ Finance.

At school, Roy played tennis and boxed in the featherweight division, winning several trophies in both sports.

He is involved in the local Wood Turners Club and has taken home some trophies and many meat packs.

They also belong to the Caravan and Motorhome Association and they have a motor-home which they try to get away in when the weather is fine.

Mies and Roy had an afternoon tea at their home on February 25, with their daughter and 15 of their closest friends, two of whom were at their wedding.

They would like to say a big thank you to their daughter Esther, who gave them the “perfect day.”