Popular ageing expo returns

Thousands are expected to attend the annual Positive Ageing Expo, which returns to Richmond with many demonstrations.

The expo showcases the recreational, health and social services available in the region for those of retirement age.

With more than 70 stallholders, the expo has plenty to offer anyone interested in making ageing a positive experience.

This year there will be seminars, demonstrations at a range of activities ranging pottery demonstrations, e-bikes, choir, movement and mindfulness activities.

University of Waikato Emeritus Professor Bevan Grant from the University of Waikato who believes the event is a great platform to open up conversations about ageing.

“The Positive Ageing Expo provides a great forum in which to address some of the misconceptions about ageing and growing older, whilst also profiling many community initiatives and organisations that encourage and support people in their later years live life to the fullest,” says Bevan.

Admission is free to the expo which takes place on Friday, March 31 from 10am to 3pm at the Headingly Centre in Richmond.