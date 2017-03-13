Police find 900 cannabis plants in region-wide bust

Approximately 900 cannabis plants, two illegal firearms, $1700, and methamphetamine and cannabis utensils have been seized by Police in a region-wide bust.

Inspector Dan Mattison says 12 search warrants were executed at residential addresses and rural locations across Nelson and Marlborough two weeks ago, in an operation to prevent the supply of drugs.

One indoor growing system was found.

Police visited 50 separate sites on public land and have destroyed all of the recovered plants.

Eight people were arrested and will be prosecuted, and one person received a warning.

“The supply of illicit drugs has a big impact on our community,” says Inspector Dan Mattison.

“Drugs ruin lives…People are committing dishonesty crimes such as burglary to fund their habit.”

Police urge anybody with a drug or alcohol addiction to contact the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.