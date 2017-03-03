Photo of the week: Valentines Day Sunset

Tahunanui local, Jessie Creedmore jumped at the opportunity to take this week’s photo of the week, clambering over rocks in heels and a dress to capture this sunset shot.

Just as she and her partner were finishing a romantic Valentines Day dinner in the Boat Shed Cafe, the sky lit up in what was the first of a series of sunsets throughout the week.

“It was such a stunning sunset so I started taking photos and then thought, ‘oh, I know what I’ll do’.

“I ran down underneath the Boat Shed and clambered over the rocks, balancing on two rocks with my high heels and held my phone pretty much on the water and took a shot with the waves splashing onto the phone.

“I just took it on my Samsung S7, and there is no filter it is totally raw.”

Jessie says she loves taking photos and this shot was a fabulous end to what was quite a romantic evening.

“I love taking photos, it’s usually not about the scenery so much but about capturing memories, it was an amazing scene and it is associated with an amazing memory and so the photo is something I can keep and treasure.”