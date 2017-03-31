Photo of the week: Drive-by sunset

Even while being in a moving vehicle Simone Taylor shoots amazing photos of beautiful sunsets.

While her husband was driving down rocks road towards Tahunanui, Simone couldn’t resist the urge to take a photo of a beautiful sunset over Tahunanui beach.

She says that she is very happy that the photo turned out this well because she didn’t get the chance to take another one in the same spot.

So she took this photo by using the miniature effect setting on her Cannon Eos 700D camera which adds blur to the side of the photo.

To see your photographs featured in our Photo of the Week, send them to us at reporter@nelsonlive.co.nz or Nelson Live on Facebook.